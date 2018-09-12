|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|125
|482
|117
|164
|.340
|JMartinez Bos
|136
|523
|105
|173
|.331
|Altuve Hou
|123
|485
|74
|154
|.318
|Trout LAA
|124
|423
|93
|134
|.317
|Segura Sea
|130
|533
|82
|165
|.310
|Brantley Cle
|130
|518
|79
|159
|.307
|MSmith TB
|124
|409
|55
|124
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|140
|555
|74
|168
|.303
|Andujar NYY
|133
|511
|76
|153
|.299
|MDuffy TB
|121
|465
|52
|138
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 121; KDavis, Oakland, 109; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 98; Bregman, Houston, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 86; 4 tied at 85.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; GCole, Houston, 13-5.