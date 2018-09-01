TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The travel site TripAdvisor has released their annual rankings of museums and landmarks all over the globe, based on user reviews.

In this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for Top 25 Museums in Asia, Taiwan can boast two entries, with the National Palace Museum in Taipei, and the Chimei Museum in Tainan on the list.

The original Taipei location of the National Palace Museum ranked number eight on the list with the caption of “Not to be missed on a visit to Taiwan.”

The Chimei Museum, located in Tainan, came in at number 19 on the list. Showcasing classic European architecture on the outside of the museum, it is a “Beautiful Museum from outside and inside,” according to TripAdvisor.



The National Palace Museum in Shilin District of Taipei offers huge collection of art and artifacts that allow visitors to explore the history and culture of Taiwan and China, as well as special exhibits from across Asia and the world. A Southern branch of the National Palace Museum was established in Chiayi in 2015 to share some of the massive collection between northern and southern Taiwan.



The Chimei Museum, founded in 1992 by the Chi Mei Corporation, has five sections that each offer superb collections covering Western Art, Musical instruments, Natural history, Arms and Armor, as well as Antiquities and Artifacts.

The full list of Top 25 Museums in Asia can be viewed at TripAdvisor.

Separately, TripAdvisor has also ranked the top ten Museums in Taiwan according to user reviews, they are:



1. The National Palace Museum (Taipei)

2. The Chimei Museum (Tainan)

3. The Ju Ming Art Museum (New Taipei)

4. The National Museum of Marine Biology & Aquarium (Pingtung)

5. The National Taiwan Museum of History (Tainan)

6. The National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (Taichung)

7. The 921 Earthquake Education Park (Taichung)

8. The National Taiwan Museum of Prehistory (Taitung)

9. The National Museum of Natural Science (Taichung)

10 The Pier 2 Art Center (Kaohsiung)



National Palace Museum in Taipei (Wikimedia Commons)