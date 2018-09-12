Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|003
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|010—2
|6
|0
Fiers, Rodney (7), Trivino (8), Familia (9) and Lucroy; Cobb, Wright Jr. (3), Y.Ramirez (6), Scott (8), Givens (9) and Ca.Joseph, Wynns. W_Fiers 12-6. L_Wright Jr. 3-2. Sv_Familia (18). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (7).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|000—2
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Bieber, Hand (7), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Glasnow, Nuno (8), Kittredge (8), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Bieber 10-3. L_Glasnow 1-6. Sv_C.Allen (27). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (30), Gomes (14).
___
|Houston
|120
|200
|000—5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|400
|000—4
|7
|2
Valdez, Harris (5), J.Smith (6), Rondon (7), McHugh (8), Osuna (9) and McCann; Zimmermann, Farmer (6), Coleman (6), Stumpf (7), Alcantara (7), Wilson (9) and Greiner, Saltalamacchia. W_Harris 4-3. L_Zimmermann 7-7. Sv_Osuna (17). HRs_Houston, Altuve (12), White (12), Kemp (6). Detroit, Jones (11).
___
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|43x—7
|7
|1
Borucki, Tepera (7), Petricka (8), Guerrieri (8) and Jansen; Sale, Workman (2), Eovaldi (3), Brasier (6), Velazquez (8), Poyner (8), Kelly (8), Hembree (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Brasier 2-0. L_Tepera 5-5. HRs_Boston, Holt (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|020
|010—3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
Fedde, Miller (6), Glover (7), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom; Pivetta, Avilan (5), Garcia (5), Morgan (5), Neris (6), Hunter (7), A.Davis (9) and Alfaro. W_Fedde 2-3. L_Pivetta 7-12. Sv_Doolittle (23). HRs_Washington, Kieboom (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|00x—3
|10
|0
Ryu, Floro (6), Alexander (7), Baez (7) and Grandal; Castillo, Romano (7), D.Hernandez (7), Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 9-12. L_Ryu 4-3. Sv_Iglesias (26). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (20). Cincinnati, Schebler (16), Dixon (5).
___
|Miami
|000
|200
|012—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|002—3
|5
|0
Urena, Conley (7), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Swarzak (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Urena 6-12. L_deGrom 8-9. HRs_Miami, Riddle (9). New York, Plawecki (6), Conforto (24).