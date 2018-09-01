TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Eating in Taipei is about to get even more convenient that it already is, especially for foodies that can’t be bothered to leave their home for a walk to a local restaurant.



The London based food delivery company Deliveroo has announced that it will be setting up shop in Taipei. The business expansion will provide customers with more food delivery options, and certainly give foodpanda, here since 2012, a bit of market competition.



Deliveroo was founded in 2012 in the U.K. by a Will Shu, whose parents are both Taiwanese. Shu was quoted by AOL news as saying:

“Our launch in Taiwan is also a personal milestone for me, my parents were born in Taiwan and much of my family still lives in Taipei. Taiwan is the market with my favourite food in the world. From a personal standpoint, it’s an amazing feeling to launch Deliveroo in Taiwan.”

According to the report, Delivroo already has business operation in 13 countries, and the Taipei office will mark the company’s 500th location.



In late 2017, the company was valued at around US$2 billion dollars, and employs almost 4,000 employees globally. The company plans to provide 100s of jobs in Taipei as it establishes business operations.



AOL reports that there is current speculation that the company may be preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), but a Deliveroo spokesman says there are no immediate plans for one.

Deliveroo operates similar to foodpanda with its own application which connects consumers and restaurants via smartphone, with company employees which provide the delivery service.