Mangkhut upgraded to super typhoon, will affect Taiwan this weekend

Multiple agencies predict periphery of Super Typhoon Mangkhut will affect Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday

  669
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/12 10:19
Satellite image from US National Weather Service Guam.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Since Mangkhut reached super typhoon status yesterday afternoon, it has continued to strengthen as is appears to be headed toward the Bashi Channel and appears to be headed for the northern Philippine Island of Luzon, but its periphery is expected to impact Taiwan by this weekend. 

Yesterday at 2 p.m., the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) declared Mangkhut a category 4 super typhoon and it is believed it could soon develop into a category 5 typhoon. NASA and the National Weather Service said that the eye of the storm is very clear and has grown to 48 kilometers in diameter and is packing maximum sustained winds of 249 kilometers per hour. 

NASA says that Super Typhoon Mangkhut's path has shifted from a westerly direction to a northwesterly trajectory and is expected to approach the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Friday evening. According to the latest model by the JTWC, Mangkhut will affect Taiwan from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16 (Saturday and Sunday), while the Weather Channel also predicts that the super typhoon will affect Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is planning on issuing a sea warning on Friday and forecasts showers or thunderstorms in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula beginning late Friday and lasting until Sunday due to the effects of the super typhoon's periphery. However, the CWB pointed out that the super typhoon's predicted track is still uncertain, and it still does not rule out the possibility of Mangkhut deviating north or south. 


Automated Tropical Cyclone Forecasting System (ATCF) forecast. (Image from metoc.navy.mil)


Japan Meteorological Agency model of Mangkhut's predicted path. 
 


WFO Guam model of Mangkhut's predicted path. 


CWB map of Super Typhoon Mangkhut's predicted path. 


CWB satellite image showing Super Typhoon Mangkhut's current position. 


NASA image of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.
typhoon
super typhoon
Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Typhoon Mangkhut

