NEW YORK (AP) — Ann Sui opened a grand bazaar as she dreamt of an unspoiled paradise at New York Fashion Week.

She was inspired by the 1955 Vincente Minnelli film "Kismet." One of her favorite scenes is a beautiful marketplace.

After guests got to actually shop, she showed a spring collection of bright colors and bold patterns in silk dresses, shorts and loose-fitting pantsuits. Many looks had matching turbans or floppy hats. Models walked in bright sneakers and sandals with lace anklets.

Shapes were sporty in luxe metallic brocades. Glittery party dresses were paired with the aforementioned socks and sneakers. She made use of Jacquard fisherman vests, oversized embellished biker jackets, pinup girl bathing suits, satin cowboy shirts and Polynesian jumpsuits.