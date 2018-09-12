NEW YORK (AP) — In the first show since creative director Wes Gordon took the reins on Carolina Herrera's line, he brought bright colors, patterns, bold prints and voluminous evening gowns to the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Herrera stepped down as creative director of the brand in February. The label she carefully cultivated was handed off to Gordon. He worked under Herrera's watchful eye for a year prior to taking over.

The verdict? Gordon earned a hug from Herrera when all was said and done

The show was staged amid paintings on the walls of the New York Historical Society.