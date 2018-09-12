DALLAS (AP) — Dallas leaders swiftly admitted that a white officer who shot a black man in his own apartment last week had made a mistake. They expressed contrition, launched an independent investigation and reached out to the victim's family.

That proactive approach appeared to tamp down anger in the community in the first few days after the Sept. 6 killing of Botham Jean. There have been protests but not large-scale unrest.

Frederick Haynes, pastor of a Baptist church in Dallas and vice president of the African American Pastors Coalition, says the killing could have led to an "explosive situation" on the streets.

Haynes praised the actions of Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall, saying she's "gone out of her way to communicate not only to the family but also to community leaders."