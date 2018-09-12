UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is giving strong backing to the U.N. special envoy for Yemen as he seeks to bring the warring parties together after a failed effort last week.

In a statement following a briefing Tuesday by Martin Griffiths on his plans, the council urged all sides to engage in future consultations and de-escalate tensions.

Griffiths told the council the Yemeni political process "will see ups and downs" and "the challenges that we faced are temporary hurdles to be overcome."

Yemen's internationally recognized government arrived in Geneva for the talks but the Iranian-backed Shiite rebels known as Houthis did not, saying they didn't have guarantees for their safe return.

Griffiths said he will begin a series of visits in the coming days to secure a new agreement for talks.