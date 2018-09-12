TORONTO (AP) — Sometimes, Nicole Kidman's transformations surprise even herself.

In Karyn Kusama's "Destroyer," Kidman is almost unrecognizable as a haunted and hardened police detective who speaks in a husky whisper and drinks heavily. The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, is a brutal L.A. noir with a female anti-hero.

Kidman says that while watching the film, she thinks: "God, is that me?"

The 51-year-old actress's metamorphosis in "Destroyer" again has Kidman among the Oscar contenders.

The film is set for release in December.