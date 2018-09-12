TORONTO (AP) — Alfonso Cuaron's last movie, the dazzling space thriller "Gravity," won seven Oscars and grossed more than $720 million worldwide. His new movie, "Roma," is based on his childhood memories and was shot in black and white in the Mexico City neighborhood he grew up in.

With limitless opportunities at his disposal after the success of "Gravity," Cuaron decided to go home. And the result has been hailed as a masterpiece.

Days after "Roma" took the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Cuaron and the film arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival where the rapturous responses continued. "Roma" is Cuaron's first Spanish-language film since his 2001 breakthrough, "Y Tu Mama Tambien."

The 56-year-old filmmaker says he so much remade himself while creating "Roma," he considers it his first film.