As North Carolina braces for Hurricane Florence , some tourists and residents are worried about the famous wild horses that roam the Outer Banks.

But Sue Stuska, a wildlife biologist based at Cape Lookout National Seashore, said the horses instinctively know what to do in a storm. She says they will find higher ground on sand dunes during flooding and head for shrub thickets and the forest during high winds.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund's Facebook page was peppered Tuesday with comments from people worried about the horses. The group is devoted to protecting a herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs on the Currituck Outer Banks. The group said on Facebook that it expects the animals will be fine and are probably "in better shape" than humans who are scrambling to prepare for the storm.