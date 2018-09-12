BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/12 01:15
Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Final
x-automatically qualified; c-captain's pick
United States
1. x-Brooks Koepka 13,298.471
2. x-Dustin Johnson 9,549.287
3. x-Justin Thomas 8,929.122
4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880
5. x-Bubba Watson 5,584.137
6. x-Jordan Spieth 5,481.427
7. x-Rickie Fowler 5,006.112
8. x-Webb Simpson 4,534.745
9. c-Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107
10. c-Phil Mickelson 4,207.953
11. c-Tiger Woods 4,196.794
12. Xander Schauffele 3,924.096
13. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696
14. Kevin Kisner 3,680.121
15. c-Tony Finau 3,512.021

One captain's pick remaining

Europe
European Points
1. x-Francesco Molinari 6,182,450.35
2. x-Justin Rose 4,518,651.42
3. x-Tyrrell Hatton 4,326,297.77
4. x-Tommy Fleetwood 3,668,310.57
5. x-Thorbjorn Olesen 3,634,765.46
6. x-Jon Rahm 3,617,769.82
7. x-Rory McIlroy 3,482,791.06
8. x-Alex Noren 3,444,442.21
9. Russell Knox 2,659,683.33
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,509,997.42

16. c-Henrik Stenson 1,666,022.41
22. c-Ian Poulter 1,434,919.00
24. c-Sergio Garcia 1,398,187.28
35. c-Paul Casey 947,436.92
World Points
1. x-Francesco Molinari 373.12
2. x-Justin Rose 366.69
3. x-Jon Rahm 327.18
4. x-Rory McIlroy 309.29
5. x-Tommy Fleetwood 308.71
6. x-Tyrrell Hatton 252.68
7. x-Alex Noren 252.62
8. x-Thorbjorn Olesen 179.14
9. c-Ian Poulter 170.87
10. Rafa Cabrera Bello 168.75

11. c-Paul Casey 167.05
13. c-Sergio Garcia 146.93
17. c-Henrik Stenson 140.62