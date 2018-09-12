England vs India Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday at the end of the fifth test between England and India at the Oval:

England 1st Innings: 332

India 1st Innings: 292

England 2nd Innings: 423-8 (Declared)

India 2nd Innings:

Lokesh Rahul b Rashid 149

Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Anderson 0

Virat Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0

Ajinkya Rahane c Jennings b Ali 37

Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Stokes 0

Rishabh Pant c Ali b Rashid 114

Ravindra Jadeja c Bairstow b Curran 13

Ishant Sharma c Bairstow b Curran 5

Mohammed Shami b Anderson 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out

Extras: (10b, 16lb) 26

TOTAL: (all out) 345

Overs: 94.3

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-1, 3-2, 4-120, 5-121, 6-325, 7-328, 8-336, 9-345, 10-345.

Bowling: James Anderson 22.3-11-45-3, Stuart Broad 12-1-43-1, Moeen Ali 17-2-68-1, Sam Curran 9-2-23-2, Ben Stokes 13-1-60-1, Adil Rashid 15-2-63-2, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Joel Wilson, West Indies and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.