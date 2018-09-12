LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's President Martin Vizcarra says he'll use everything in his power to push for a public referendum on anti-corruption measures — and he's leaving open the possibility he could even dissolve Congress if it balks.

The opposition-dominated Congress has repeatedly blocked initiatives to clean up the legislative and justice system despite scandals over leaked recordings showing judges and politicians negotiating bribes.

Asked if he might dissolve Congress, Vizcarra told CNN's Spanish service on Monday that it was possible. But he insisted he would follow the constitution, which only allows him to dissolve the legislature if chooses to reject him on a no-confidence vote.

Former strongman Alberto Fujimori was the last leader to close Congress in 1992.

Vizcarra also said he would not seek re-election when his term ends in 2021.