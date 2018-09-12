BLED, Slovenia (AP) — A senior Kosovo official says any agreement on normalizing relations with Serbia must include the country's recognition by Belgrade and its admission to the United Nations.

Deputy Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj on Tuesday also criticized Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, saying he is "the last man in Serbia whom we (would) trust but we are going to do everything to get a deal."

Vucic, a former ultranationalist, says he wants to reach a lasting settlement with Kosovo at European Union-mediated talks aimed at solving the longstanding dispute between the former war foes.

Serbia has refused to accept Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. Hopes have been raised recently that a deal could be close after officials from Serbia and Kosovo suggested they could swap territories as part of the solution.