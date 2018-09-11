ROME (AP) — The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Greek police have detained more than 150 migrants hidden in trucks in two separate incidents outside the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Forty-eight migrants from Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan and the Palestinian territories were detained Tuesday after the truck they were traveling in broke down. The driver fled and the migrants were spotted getting out of the vehicle.

In the second incident, also Tuesday, 110 people were detained when a truck was stopped and searched outside the city. Police said it was not immediately clear whether smuggling suspects were among those being questioned.

Authorities have reported an increase in smuggling arrests in recent weeks, while detained migrants say they are currently paying traffickers around 2,000 euros ($2,300) to travel across the border from Turkey and make the 450-kilometer (280-mile) journey to Thessaloniki.

1:10 p.m.

Italy has issued a detailed retort to the new U.N. human rights chief over the treatment of migrants, saying her plans to send investigative teams to Italy were "inappropriate, unfounded and unjust."

A foreign ministry statement Tuesday recalled all the praise Italy has received over the years for rescuing migrants, providing assistance projects in migrants' home countries and cracking down on Libyan-based smuggling networks that have greatly reduced the number of arrivals.

The ministry said it hoped the data "will help the newly-installed high commissioner" understand Italy's commitment and its track record.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, who took over as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights last week, announced plans to send teams to Italy and Austria to examine the treatment of migrants after her first major address Monday.