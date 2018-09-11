SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Playing under coach Hajime Moriyasu for the first time, Japan got back on the field Tuesday and beat Costa Rica 3-0 in a friendly.

The Japanese team, which reached the second round at the World Cup, canceled its previous friendly against Chile because of an earthquake in Hokkaido.

Sho Sasaki was credited with the opening goal in the 16th minute in Osaka although his header was directed into the net by the head of Costa Rica defender Bryan Oviedo. Takumi Minamino and Junya Ito added goals in the second half.

Also, South Korea held Chile to a 0-0 draw in Suwon.

Both Japan and South Korea are preparing for the Asian Cup in January.



