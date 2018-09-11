WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

MADRID — Coming off a win over England at Wembley Stadium, Spain hosts World Cup finalist Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. Iceland and Belgium meet in the other League A match in Europe's newest soccer competition. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

US--SERENA-SHOWING EMOTION

NEW YORK — When Serena Williams told the umpire at the U.S. Open final that he owed her an apology, that he had stolen something from her, and then she got penalized for her words, Breea Willingham could relate to her frustration and anger. By Deepti Hajela. SENT: 775 words, photos.

CAR--F1-RAIKKONEN

MARANELLO, Italy — Kimi Raikkonen is leaving Ferrari for Sauber and will be replaced by rookie Charles Leclerc. Raikkonen, who won the 2007 Formula One title with Ferrari, will be heading back to Sauber from next season while Leclerc will take his seat alongside Sebastian Vettel. SENT: 450 words.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

TORRELAVEGA, Spain — The Spanish Vuelta resumes with a 32-kilometer (19.8-mile) time trial in northern Spain as Simon Yates defends a 26-second lead over Alejandro Valverde. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

TEN--DAVIS CUP-FRANCE

PARIS — Sadly for France, Yannick Noah is leaving his job as Davis Cup captain at the end of the year. Since returning to the helm of the squad for the 2016 campaign, the former French Open champion has indeed been a lucky charm. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 600 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — Lokesh Rahul scored a century to take India to 167-5 at lunch on Day 5 of the fifth test, leaving England needing five more wickets to claim victory at the Oval on Tuesday. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 200 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-DISSENT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Coaches of South Africa's rugby team have challenged their bosses to support their long-term vision in the country or sack them. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 450 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLAND-SWITZERLAND

LEICESTER, England — England looks to avoid a fourth straight loss when the team hosts Switzerland in Leicester in a friendly that isn't sold out. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Verlander wins in return to Detroit as Astros top Tigers 3-2. SENT: 1,600 words, photos.

