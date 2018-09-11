  1. Home
Cambodia Airways to operate 2 weekly charter flights between Siem Reap and Taipei from Oct 9

Weekday airline ticket to cost NT$5,800

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/11 20:51

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cambodia Airways held a press conference in Taipei on Tuesday (Sep 11) to announce that it will launch two weekly Siem Reap-Taipei charter flights on October 9, according to a Liberty Times report.   

Cambodia Airways received the initial approval for operations from the Cambodian government in August, 2017. The airline said that initially it will work with Sky Prince Travel Service Co in Taipei to operate two weekly charter flights, with a weekday airline ticket costing NT$5,800 (US$188) and a weekend ticket costing NT$8,800, the report said. Tickets can be purchased by tour groups or individual travelers through the travel agency.

The new airline will use the Airbus A319 to operate the flights to Taipei, according to a Central News Agency report. 

Siem Reap, Cambodia's ancient capital, is famous for Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the city.   

According to Taiwan's Tourism Bureau, 82,000 Taiwanese people visited Cambodia last year, which is a record high level. As of July this year, 55,000 Taiwanese have visited Cambodia, which is a 23% increase compared to the same period last year, the report said.      

Travel operators said currently an average of 25,000 Taiwanese people visit Angkor Wat every year.  

A Taiwanese traveler surnamed Chen (陳) said the launch of the direct Siem Reap-Taipei flight will bring much convenience to Taiwanese travelers because currently transfers are necessary for a trip to Siem Reap from Taiwan, the report said. The direct flight will make Taiwanese travelers more willing to make a trip to Cambodia, she added.
