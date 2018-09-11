TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will play host to an international flight safety conference in September, featuring 16 nations, Taiwan's Aviation Safety Council (ASC, 飛航安全調查委員會) said on Sept. 11.

This year's Accident Investigator Recorder (AIR) conference will focus on new investigation technology, damaged recorder processing, and marine salvage, ASC head Kuan Wen-lin (官文霖) told CNA.

AIR is a platform to maintain robust discourse surrounding safety concerns and to improve global flight cooperation. AIR was jointly-founded by governing bodies from Australia, Canada, France, Taiwan, and the U.S.

Kuan said that despite Taiwan's absence from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it can still have a voice through the conference because it is one of the founding members. He added that many of the safety issues raised by the ICAO are first discussed by AIR.

The next AIR conference will be held in Taipei on Sept. 18-20. The event will include participation by 40 aviation investigators from 16 of the 25 member countries.