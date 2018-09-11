  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan to host 16 nation flight safety conference

Taipei to host Accident Investigator Recorder conference on Sept. 18-20, bringing together 40 experts

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/11 20:46
Flight touching down at Taipei Songshan Airport.

Flight touching down at Taipei Songshan Airport. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will play host to an international flight safety conference in September, featuring 16 nations, Taiwan's Aviation Safety Council (ASC, 飛航安全調查委員會) said on Sept. 11.

This year's Accident Investigator Recorder (AIR) conference will focus on new investigation technology, damaged recorder processing, and marine salvage, ASC head Kuan Wen-lin (官文霖) told CNA.

AIR is a platform to maintain robust discourse surrounding safety concerns and to improve global flight cooperation. AIR was jointly-founded by governing bodies from Australia, Canada, France, Taiwan, and the U.S.

Kuan said that despite Taiwan's absence from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it can still have a voice through the conference because it is one of the founding members. He added that many of the safety issues raised by the ICAO are first discussed by AIR.

The next AIR conference will be held in Taipei on Sept. 18-20. The event will include participation by 40 aviation investigators from 16 of the 25 member countries.  
Taiwan aviation
ICAO
international cooperation
International conference

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 100 Chinese language school principals gather in Taipei
Over 100 Chinese language school principals gather in Taipei
2018/08/21 14:59
Taiwan and Louisiana sign driver's license agreement
Taiwan and Louisiana sign driver's license agreement
2018/08/20 14:37
Taiwan should be invited to RIMPAC military drill: senior US Congressman
Taiwan should be invited to RIMPAC military drill: senior US Congressman
2018/07/27 11:46
Taiwan honors hospitals for humanitarian work overseas
Taiwan honors hospitals for humanitarian work overseas
2018/07/06 18:50
China snubs ICAO, says it never agreed to curb airline emissions
China snubs ICAO, says it never agreed to curb airline emissions
2018/07/05 15:38