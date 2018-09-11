NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the commemoration of the Sept. 11 terror attacks (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Families of people who died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are gathering at New York's World Trade Center site.

Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday's ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

Debra Sinodinos (sih-noh-DEE'-nohs) was there to honor her cousin Peter Carroll, a New York City firefighter.

Their extended family gathered for the ceremony, including two of Peter's sons — one who's a firefighter and another who's in training.

Sinodinos says it's better to commemorate the day there than to sit around "being depressed."

She's pleased with the construction of the memorial and buildings at the World Trade Center. She calls the progress "amazing."

___

12 a.m.

Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A new tower honoring victims was dedicated there Saturday.

Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Since the last anniversary, a truck attack on a nearby bike that killed eight people. Months later, there was a botched pipe bombing in a subway passageway near Times Square.