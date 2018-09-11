Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;WSW;11;81%;85%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;WNW;15;35%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;33;18;Sunny and very warm;36;22;E;16;25%;2%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;31;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;22;SE;10;66%;81%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;21;15;A little rain;16;8;NNE;14;80%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;18;10;Mostly sunny, nice;19;9;NNW;6;68%;18%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;21;Sunshine and hot;38;23;W;11;20%;5%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;11;1;Turning cloudy;14;5;W;14;45%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;19;E;12;45%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;21;44%;31%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of a.m. rain;16;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;S;8;60%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and hot;44;27;N;17;17%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SW;10;68%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;WSW;8;67%;63%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;35;25;W;11;63%;77%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;W;14;76%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;S;10;50%;23%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;28;16;Sun and some clouds;29;16;S;7;49%;18%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;26;17;Periods of sun, warm;26;13;NNW;13;51%;61%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;20;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;ESE;7;70%;68%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;13;Increasing clouds;31;17;ENE;12;26%;13%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;27;15;Sunshine and warm;28;16;ESE;8;56%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;24;15;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;10;81%;66%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;27;14;Partly sunny;24;14;NE;9;53%;32%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;27;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;SSE;6;54%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;19;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;13;ESE;13;79%;67%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;19;Showers around;30;18;NW;7;41%;68%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;24;21;Showers around;26;21;NE;19;77%;63%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunny and less humid;34;23;NNW;11;37%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;A shower or two;16;12;NNW;26;68%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;Spotty showers;29;17;SE;5;63%;69%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;15;70%;69%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warmer;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;SE;10;62%;6%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;31;25;Periods of sun;31;25;SSW;12;69%;32%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;17;11;Mainly cloudy;16;10;WNW;18;68%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;24;Some sun;30;25;S;8;80%;55%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;25;21;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SE;12;78%;55%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;SE;15;74%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;WSW;20;65%;29%;9

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;15;Sunny and hot;34;15;SW;9;21%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;SSE;12;76%;77%;3

Dili, East Timor;Turning out cloudy;32;20;Nice with some sun;31;20;WSW;11;54%;2%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;16;8;Partly sunny;16;9;WSW;19;72%;15%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;Sunny and very warm;33;15;NE;9;18%;5%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;25;22;A t-storm in spots;25;21;WNW;16;86%;45%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SE;10;77%;56%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;NE;8;32%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Some sun, a t-storm;31;23;E;10;68%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;17;12;A p.m. t-storm;16;10;WSW;33;70%;63%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;14;83%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;14;72%;83%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;32;24;Wind and rain;28;25;ENE;37;84%;93%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;22;A shower in spots;32;22;N;6;58%;48%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;24;ENE;12;53%;7%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;22;16;Brief a.m. showers;25;20;NE;10;73%;64%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;35;24;NNE;11;52%;30%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;38;30;Sunshine and warm;36;30;NW;12;57%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;NW;14;15%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;16;Sunny and hot;35;15;NW;17;9%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;31;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WSW;29;67%;26%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;24;19;A heavy thunderstorm;27;19;S;9;84%;79%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds breaking;37;26;Mostly cloudy;36;25;S;15;42%;20%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;24;13;Partly sunny;25;14;W;7;70%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A few showers;32;26;ENE;10;64%;78%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;WSW;11;58%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Clouds, a t-storm;33;27;S;9;77%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;23;A shower or t-storm;30;23;NNW;8;81%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-2;ENE;12;26%;1%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;13;78%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;14;Some sun;18;14;S;14;77%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;N;9;53%;5%;6

London, United Kingdom;A bit of p.m. rain;22;13;A little a.m. rain;15;8;WSW;10;79%;56%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;28;17;Low clouds, then sun;27;17;S;9;64%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;WSW;11;76%;32%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;31;18;Some sun;32;18;SSW;4;55%;28%;6

Male, Maldives;Sun and some clouds;31;27;A t-storm around;32;28;NNW;8;67%;87%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;23;Spotty showers;32;24;NE;6;76%;71%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;Showers around;31;26;WSW;13;75%;89%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;9;Cooler;17;7;NW;16;53%;34%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Showers and t-storms;24;15;NE;6;68%;83%;8

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;E;10;71%;80%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;22;13;Periods of sun, warm;23;15;SW;14;62%;67%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;25;Mostly sunny;29;24;SSW;16;73%;33%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;18;10;A p.m. t-storm;18;12;NE;11;69%;69%;2

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;20;15;Low clouds;23;15;NE;2;74%;4%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;23;15;Cloudy and warm;22;16;WSW;19;47%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A couple of showers;31;24;W;7;74%;82%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;27;11;Nice with sunshine;26;12;ENE;13;46%;3%;13

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;27;22;E;12;82%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;21;WNW;13;46%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;8;-1;A morning shower;8;4;SW;15;67%;63%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;28;22;Rain;25;21;E;16;71%;95%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain;14;8;Mostly sunny;17;6;WSW;16;55%;8%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;19;13;Rather cloudy;23;12;ESE;8;78%;26%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Spotty showers;28;25;ESE;19;79%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;NNW;9;80%;85%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;8;78%;70%;13

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;28;13;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;NNE;8;54%;29%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy;16;7;Partly sunny;17;10;W;12;65%;29%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;12;72%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy with some sun;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SSE;26;76%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;NE;10;52%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;NNW;9;46%;10%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;NNE;6;57%;5%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;Showers around;21;12;E;16;55%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;29;20;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;W;12;65%;19%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;27;23;Clouds and sun;27;22;SSE;17;68%;30%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;9;4;An afternoon shower;8;4;N;7;77%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;22;15;Periods of sun;19;12;WSW;21;72%;30%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;E;15;64%;36%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;E;11;14%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny;32;17;NW;9;52%;3%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;20;15;A little a.m. rain;18;11;WSW;33;75%;90%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clear;20;13;Low clouds, then sun;18;13;W;19;66%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;A shower or t-storm;27;17;SE;8;66%;67%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;27;E;18;69%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;19;Some sun, a t-storm;24;19;SSW;6;99%;69%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Partly sunny;28;16;NE;21;25%;9%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;22;8;Clouds and sun;21;8;SW;7;58%;31%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;N;8;75%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;33;16;Mostly sunny and hot;35;15;N;9;44%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Brief showers;19;13;Spotty showers;18;12;SSW;9;75%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;E;7;57%;10%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;26;24;Showers around;29;25;ENE;18;66%;84%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;28;26;A morning t-storm;29;25;S;12;77%;82%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;SSE;11;52%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;ENE;18;77%;84%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;17;11;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;WSW;24;56%;55%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;22;14;Partly sunny, warmer;29;13;S;15;40%;10%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;ESE;13;64%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy p.m. showers;21;14;Thundershower;18;12;W;37;70%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;31;15;Mostly sunny;30;13;N;12;28%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;N;11;49%;9%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;23;NNW;10;8%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;31;24;Sunshine and nice;31;24;N;14;54%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;ENE;7;38%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;23;18;Mostly cloudy;25;19;NE;17;51%;69%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and warmer;21;17;Sun and some clouds;22;19;E;10;84%;7%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;13;60%;26%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Humid with clearing;32;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ESE;13;57%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;13;1;Mostly sunny;15;2;ENE;11;49%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;17;11;Spotty showers;17;11;SE;7;73%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Lots of sun, warm;29;17;SE;8;53%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;8;70%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;22;14;A bit of rain;21;12;W;16;67%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;23;15;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;SW;15;58%;26%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;12;8;Mostly sunny;14;11;N;30;78%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;10;73%;74%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunlit and nice;29;15;NE;6;35%;2%;6

