Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;A little a.m. rain;84;75;WSW;7;81%;85%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;87;Partly sunny, warm;105;84;WNW;9;35%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;91;65;Sunny and very warm;96;71;E;10;25%;2%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;88;75;A heavy thunderstorm;82;71;SE;6;66%;81%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;69;59;A little rain;61;47;NNE;9;80%;58%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;65;49;Mostly sunny, nice;66;48;NNW;3;68%;18%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;69;Sunshine and hot;100;74;W;7;20%;5%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;52;33;Turning cloudy;57;42;W;8;45%;6%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;66;E;7;45%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;Mostly sunny;85;71;N;13;44%;31%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of a.m. rain;62;47;Mostly sunny;64;47;S;5;60%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;81;Sunny and hot;112;81;N;10;17%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;A t-storm around;89;73;SW;6;68%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;70;WSW;5;67%;63%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm around;94;77;W;7;63%;77%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;69;A shower or t-storm;81;69;W;9;76%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;Mostly cloudy;84;66;S;6;50%;23%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;82;60;Sun and some clouds;84;61;S;5;49%;18%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;79;63;Periods of sun, warm;78;55;NNW;8;51%;61%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;68;51;A little p.m. rain;66;49;ESE;4;70%;68%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;56;Increasing clouds;87;62;ENE;8;26%;13%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;81;59;Sunshine and warm;83;61;ESE;5;56%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;74;59;Partly sunny;68;52;NE;6;81%;66%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;81;57;Partly sunny;76;57;NE;5;53%;32%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;80;59;Mostly sunny;84;59;SSE;4;54%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;67;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;55;ESE;8;79%;67%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;85;66;Showers around;86;65;NW;4;41%;68%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;74;69;Showers around;78;70;NE;12;77%;63%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;74;Sunny and less humid;94;74;NNW;7;37%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;A shower or two;60;54;NNW;16;68%;80%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;66;Spotty showers;84;63;SE;3;63%;69%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;95;80;Partly sunny;95;80;SSW;9;70%;69%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warmer;77;62;Mostly sunny;77;63;SE;6;62%;6%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;88;77;Periods of sun;87;77;SSW;8;69%;32%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;63;52;Mainly cloudy;61;49;WNW;11;68%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;76;Some sun;85;78;S;5;80%;55%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;77;70;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SE;7;78%;55%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;88;70;A shower in the a.m.;88;70;SE;9;74%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;95;79;Mostly sunny;95;79;WSW;12;65%;29%;9

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;90;60;Sunny and hot;93;59;SW;6;21%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm or two;91;81;SSE;8;76%;77%;3

Dili, East Timor;Turning out cloudy;89;68;Nice with some sun;88;68;WSW;7;54%;2%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;61;47;Partly sunny;61;47;WSW;12;72%;15%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;61;Sunny and very warm;91;59;NE;5;18%;5%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;77;71;A t-storm in spots;78;70;WNW;10;86%;45%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SE;6;77%;56%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;NE;5;32%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Some sun, a t-storm;88;73;E;6;68%;66%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;62;54;A p.m. t-storm;61;51;WSW;20;70%;63%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SW;9;83%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;89;76;An afternoon shower;88;78;E;8;72%;83%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;89;76;Wind and rain;83;77;ENE;23;84%;93%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;72;A shower in spots;89;71;N;4;58%;48%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;76;Sunny and very warm;97;76;ENE;7;53%;7%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;72;61;Brief a.m. showers;76;68;NE;6;73%;64%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny;94;75;NNE;7;52%;30%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;101;86;Sunshine and warm;97;86;NW;8;57%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;73;45;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;NW;9;15%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;61;Sunny and hot;95;60;NW;11;9%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with some sun;87;79;Partly sunny;85;79;WSW;18;67%;26%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;75;67;A heavy thunderstorm;81;66;S;6;84%;79%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds breaking;98;78;Mostly cloudy;97;78;S;9;42%;20%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;75;56;Partly sunny;77;57;W;5;70%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A few showers;89;79;ENE;7;64%;78%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;84;70;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;WSW;7;58%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;93;80;Clouds, a t-storm;92;81;S;5;77%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A shower or t-storm;87;73;NNW;5;81%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;26;Sunny, nice and warm;62;28;ENE;7;26%;1%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;83;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SW;8;78%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;58;Some sun;64;58;S;9;77%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;91;67;Mostly sunny;90;67;N;6;53%;5%;6

London, United Kingdom;A bit of p.m. rain;71;55;A little a.m. rain;60;47;WSW;6;79%;56%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;82;63;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;S;5;64%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;67;Mostly sunny;79;67;WSW;7;76%;32%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;87;65;Some sun;89;65;SSW;3;55%;28%;6

Male, Maldives;Sun and some clouds;87;81;A t-storm around;89;82;NNW;5;67%;87%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;89;74;Spotty showers;90;76;NE;4;76%;71%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Showers around;88;78;WSW;8;75%;89%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;49;Cooler;63;45;NW;10;53%;34%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;75;57;Showers and t-storms;74;58;NE;4;68%;83%;8

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;89;78;A shower or t-storm;89;77;E;6;71%;80%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;72;56;Periods of sun, warm;73;59;SW;9;62%;67%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Mostly sunny;84;76;SSW;10;73%;33%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;65;50;A p.m. t-storm;65;53;NE;7;69%;69%;2

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;69;60;Low clouds;73;59;NE;1;74%;4%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;73;58;Cloudy and warm;72;60;WSW;12;47%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A couple of showers;88;75;W;5;74%;82%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;81;52;Nice with sunshine;79;53;ENE;8;46%;3%;13

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;82;72;Showers and t-storms;81;72;E;8;82%;72%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;90;68;Mostly sunny;90;69;WNW;8;46%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;46;30;A morning shower;46;40;SW;9;67%;63%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, pleasant;83;72;Rain;77;69;E;10;71%;95%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain;57;47;Mostly sunny;62;42;WSW;10;55%;8%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;67;55;Rather cloudy;73;54;ESE;5;78%;26%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;Spotty showers;83;77;ESE;12;79%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A shower or t-storm;88;75;NNW;6;80%;85%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;ESE;5;78%;70%;13

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;82;56;Partly sunny, warm;81;57;NNE;5;54%;29%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy;61;44;Partly sunny;62;50;W;8;65%;29%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;8;72%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy with some sun;86;74;Mostly cloudy;87;75;SSE;16;76%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;72;Mostly sunny;93;74;NE;6;52%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;NNW;6;46%;10%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning out cloudy;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;NNE;4;57%;5%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;52;Showers around;70;54;E;10;55%;93%;13

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;84;68;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;W;8;65%;19%;7

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;81;73;Clouds and sun;81;72;SSE;10;68%;30%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;48;39;An afternoon shower;47;38;N;4;77%;55%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;71;59;Periods of sun;66;54;WSW;13;72%;30%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;74;65;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;E;9;64%;36%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;102;79;Plenty of sunshine;106;82;E;7;14%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;89;62;Partly sunny;89;63;NW;6;52%;3%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;69;58;A little a.m. rain;64;52;WSW;20;75%;90%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clear;67;55;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;W;12;66%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;63;A shower or t-storm;81;62;SE;5;66%;67%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;80;E;11;69%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;66;Some sun, a t-storm;76;66;SSW;4;99%;69%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Partly sunny;83;61;NE;13;25%;9%;12

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;72;46;Clouds and sun;70;47;SW;4;58%;31%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;N;5;75%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;92;60;Mostly sunny and hot;95;59;N;5;44%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Brief showers;65;55;Spotty showers;65;53;SSW;5;75%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rather cloudy;80;62;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;E;4;57%;10%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;80;75;Showers around;84;77;ENE;11;66%;84%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;83;79;A morning t-storm;85;78;S;7;77%;82%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SSE;7;52%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;88;78;Showers and t-storms;87;80;ENE;11;77%;84%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;63;52;A p.m. t-storm;64;48;WSW;15;56%;55%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;72;58;Partly sunny, warmer;83;55;S;9;40%;10%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;91;78;Partly sunny, warm;95;77;ESE;8;64%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy p.m. showers;69;57;Thundershower;64;54;W;23;70%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;88;59;Mostly sunny;86;55;N;7;28%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;82;61;Mostly sunny, warm;85;64;N;7;49%;9%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;99;77;Sunny and hot;99;74;NNW;6;8%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;87;76;Sunshine and nice;88;76;N;9;54%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;Mostly sunny;91;62;ENE;4;38%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;73;65;Mostly cloudy;76;67;NE;11;51%;69%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and warmer;70;62;Sun and some clouds;72;66;E;6;84%;7%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;86;74;E;8;60%;26%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Humid with clearing;89;70;Partly sunny;88;69;ESE;8;57%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler;55;34;Mostly sunny;59;36;ENE;7;49%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;63;52;Spotty showers;62;51;SE;4;73%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;83;61;Lots of sun, warm;85;62;SE;5;53%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;5;70%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;72;57;A bit of rain;71;54;W;10;67%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;74;58;Mostly sunny, warm;80;58;SW;9;58%;26%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;54;46;Mostly sunny;58;52;N;19;78%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;W;6;73%;74%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;86;56;Sunlit and nice;83;58;NE;4;35%;2%;6

