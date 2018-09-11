TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) commended Lions Club International Taiwan's efforts to support Taiwan's social services and their role in national diplomacy, while meeting senior club leaders on Sept. 11.

Tsai said she was impressed with the Lions Club's motto of "we serve" and selfless care is an important driving force to the advancement of humanity, reported Liberty Times.

Lions Club International is a non-political and voluntary organization set up to perform charitable works. The club was first established in Chicago, U.S. in 1916. The current Taiwan branch first began service in June 1953.

The president expressed gratitude for their services to national diplomacy, involvement in social services, and for standing up for Taiwan at the annual meeting of Lions Clubs.

The Lions Taiwan Fund, a fund set up by the club independent from its governing body for potential disasters was also commended by Tsai. Tsai said that the Lions Club were always on the ground when disaster or calamity struck, and the government is thankful for such an active and enthusiastic partner.

Lastly, Tsai thanked Lions Club for being a mainstay of Taiwan society, and said she looked forward to continued service and support from the club.