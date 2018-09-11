NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — CMT is changing their Artists of the Year show to honor only women, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum.

The move comes as female artists in the genre have been outspoken about the lack of opportunities for them. Women have been shut out of nominations for major country awards and men overwhelmingly dominate country radio charts.

CMT senior vice president of music and talent Leslie Fram said she hopes dedicating the entire show to women in country music — past, present and future— will spark a "much-needed change in the industry." The show airs on CMT on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.