ROME (AP) — Italy has issued a detailed retort to the new U.N. human rights chief over the treatment of migrants, saying her plans to send investigative teams to Italy were "inappropriate, unfounded and unjust."

A foreign ministry statement Tuesday recalled all the praise Italy has received over the years for rescuing migrants, providing assistance projects in migrants' home countries and cracking down on Libyan-based smuggling networks that have greatly reduced the number of arrivals.

The ministry said it hoped the data "will help the newly-installed high commissioner" understand Italy's commitment and its track record.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, who took over as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights last week, announced plans to send teams to Italy and Austria to examine the treatment of migrants after her first major address Monday.