A four-day national security exercise that simulates various emergency scenarios, including protection of the country's key infrastructure, came to an end in Taipei on Tuesday.

President Tsai Ing-wen went to the Yuanshan Command Center in Taipei to oversee the last day of the drill, which was led by the National Security Council (NSC).

This year's security drill, which began Aug. 8, included the simulation of a crisis that forces the president, vice president and important ministers to be escorted by security personnel to the command post no matter where they are.

According to Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin, the drill involving Cabinet ministries and the military tested how the core functions and operations of the government will continue to work in a military crisis and how well crucial infrastructure is protected. (By Matt Yu and Ko Lin)