  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan concludes 4-day national security drill

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/11 19:20
President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday witnessed the completion of four days of military tests.

President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday witnessed the completion of four days of military tests. (By Central News Agency)

A four-day national security exercise that simulates various emergency scenarios, including protection of the country's key infrastructure, came to an end in Taipei on Tuesday.

President Tsai Ing-wen went to the Yuanshan Command Center in Taipei to oversee the last day of the drill, which was led by the National Security Council (NSC).

This year's security drill, which began Aug. 8, included the simulation of a crisis that forces the president, vice president and important ministers to be escorted by security personnel to the command post no matter where they are.

According to Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin, the drill involving Cabinet ministries and the military tested how the core functions and operations of the government will continue to work in a military crisis and how well crucial infrastructure is protected. (By Matt Yu and Ko Lin)
Tsai Ing-wen
NSC
Yuanshan Command Center
military drill

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President pledges to support small and medium businesses
Taiwan President pledges to support small and medium businesses
2018/09/10 17:42
Japan's prime minister thanks Taiwan for quake, typhoon concerns
Japan's prime minister thanks Taiwan for quake, typhoon concerns
2018/09/09 10:50
Taiwan to send retired TSMC chairman to APEC summit: reports
Taiwan to send retired TSMC chairman to APEC summit: reports
2018/09/08 16:45
Taiwan needs innovative thinking to develop agriculture: President Tsai
Taiwan needs innovative thinking to develop agriculture: President Tsai
2018/09/07 15:42
Taichung should be world leader for smart machinery: Taiwan President
Taichung should be world leader for smart machinery: Taiwan President
2018/09/07 15:11