GENEVA (AP) — High-level diplomats from Iran, Russia and Turkey are meeting with the U.N. envoy for Syria about creating a committee to revise the war-battered country's constitution.

Tuesday's talks in Geneva under U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura come amid concerns he and other U.N. officials have expressed about a looming battle for Idlib. The northern city of nearly 3 million civilians is the last remaining rebel stronghold in Syria after 7-1/2 years of war.

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a special envoy for Iran's foreign minister, said a "good result" could emerge from the latest talks in Geneva.

President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, declined on his way into the talks to say whether Russia would stop its airstrikes.