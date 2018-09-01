TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – If conditions allow, Taiwan’s EVA Air will resume flights to and from Osaka’s Kansai International Airport in Japan this Friday, September 14, according to media reports.

Typhoon Jebi forced the closure of the Japanese airport on September 4, flooding runways, causing a ship to smash into the only bridge to the main island, and leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

While some airlines had already resumed flights, most Taiwanese carriers were still waiting for the go-ahead from the airport authorities, the Apple Daily reported.

EVA Air said Tuesday it was planning to organize three flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Osaka on Friday, while rival China Airlines (CAL)said that at present, all its flights to and from Kansai had been canceled up to and including September 13. As to what would happen the next day, CAL said it was still waiting for a message from the airport authorities.

The three EVA flights scheduled for Friday were BR178/177, BR132/131, and BR130/129, while the last flight of the day, BR180/179, had been canceled, according to the Apple Daily.