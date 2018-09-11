ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Latest on Ethiopia and Eritrea's diplomatic thaw (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Eritrea says the border between it and former rival Ethiopia has officially opened after two decades.

Information Minister Yemane Meskel in a post on Twitter says Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have opened the border point at Bure for "road transport connectivity" and later will conduct a similar ceremony at the Serha-Zalambesa crossing.

The leaders have been celebrating their recent diplomatic thaw by marking the Ethiopian new year at their border.

The two have made a dramatic reconciliation since Abiy shortly after taking office announced that Ethiopia would fully embrace a peace deal that ended a bloody 1998-2000 border war.

___

Embassies have reopened, telephone lines have been restored and commercial flights between the capitals have resumed.

Abiy on Monday said that "as of today, Ethiopian and Eritrean people will prosper together and march in unison. ... The last five months have brought hope and reconciliation."