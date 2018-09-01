TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A visit by Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) to France’s National Assembly last July was a historic moment, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told a visiting French parliamentary delegation Tuesday.

The event showed that both countries shared the same values of freedom and democracy, leading relations to be close and to progress continuously, the Central News Agency quoted Tsai as saying.

The president received an eight-member delegation headed by Michel Herbillon, a member of a Taiwanese friendship association at France’s National Assembly.

Over the past two years, not only central government-level officials from Taiwan visited France, but also mayors of several cities such as Kaohsiung, Taichung and Taoyuan traveled to the European country to witness green transportation infrastructure and social housing while promoting Taiwan’s machinery and aerospace sectors, Tsai said.

Last year, trade between the two countries rose by 24 percent, while a joint holiday work program for young people was worked out and university presidents from France and Taiwan held their first joint conference in Kaohsiung, she said.

Tsai also thanked France for its support on issues related to China, such as the island’s wish to attend the annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, CNA reported.