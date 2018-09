BERLIN (AP) — German unions are calling on Ryanair pilots and flight attendants in the country to stage a one-day strike Wednesday. They're citing what they say is the lack of a satisfactory offer on pay and conditions.

The Cockpit union called on pilots to go on strike for 24 hours starting 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) Wednesday. It was joined by the ver.di union, which called for flight attendants based in Germany to walk out all day Wednesday.

The walkouts were announced Monday evening. Ryanair on Tuesday urged pilots to show up to work, arguing that "since we have already offered local contracts and improved pay there is no justification for further disruption."

Last month, Ryanair pilots in several European countries staged a strike that prompted the budget carrier to cancel 400 flights.