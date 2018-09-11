(Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the United States have agreed to continue a science education promotion program for five more years that will see furthered cooperation between top scientific institutes of the two countries, including Taiwan’s technology ministry and NASA.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) and its counterpart establishment the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) renewed the agreement on Aug. 14 for Taiwan’s participation in the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program, announced the AIT on Monday.

GLOBE Chairman Tony P. Murphy, who has recognized Taiwan’s active involvement and thus invited the country to share its experience with the GLOBE community, said he hopes Taiwan’s robust contributions to the international program will serve as a model for the whole Indo-Pacific region, according to the AIT.

With the renewal of the agreement, top scientific institutes of the two countries, such as the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taiwan and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will continue to collaborate in promoting science education in Taiwan.

Taiwan first joined the GLOBE, a U.S.-led program aiming to advocate scientific exchange and environmental protection around the world, in 2013. Over the past five years, it is said that the country’s contributions to the scientific community have drawn worldwide recognition.

The amount of observation data contributed to the program community by members in Taiwan was the sixth largest in 2015, and the third largest in 2016.

In addition, Taiwan has worked with other GLOBE members, including India, Thailand, the Philippines, Mongolia, and Malaysia, to organize several events, such as the AI Robotics Hub.

The GLOBE, a hands-on international science education program launched by the United States on Earth Day in 1994, provides opportunities for students, teachers, scientists, and community members in over 120 countries to work together to better understand, sustain, and improve the environment at local, regional, and global level.