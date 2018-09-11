  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Mouth watering Chinglish sign in western Taiwan

Hilarious Chinglish sign for breakfast restaurant in Taichung reads 'Mouth Watering Smelling'

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/11 14:57
Sign of restaurant in Taichung. (Photo by Facebook page @chinglish.taiwan)

Sign of restaurant in Taichung. (Photo by Facebook page @chinglish.taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo of a hilarious sign was posted yesterday evening on a Facebook group which specializes in photos of eccentric English signs in Taiwan. 

On Sept. 10, Chinglish Taiwan shared this image of a breakfast eatery attempting to appeal to the senses by posting a sign in broken English which reads "Mouth Watering Smelling." On the post, the page's administrator wrote, "That 'SMELLING' smelled so good, it was mouth watering!"

The photo was taken in the afternoon of Sept. 9 in Taichung's Beitun District. 


Sign spotted in front of restaurant in Taichung. (Photo by @chinglish.taiwan Facebook page)
Chinglish
Chinglish signs
Funny English
Funny English Signs

