TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Preparations for 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung are heating up, as the Pingtung County Government (屏東縣政府) unveiled a 2.7 meter tall lantern to inflate interest for the festival on Sept. 10.

The giant lantern was presented alongside 100 normal-sized lanterns in the lobby of the county hall by Magistrate of Pingtung County Pan Men-an (潘孟安), where he announced that the festival is currently recruiting volunteers.

The 2019 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in Pingtung County for the first time, from February 19 to March 3. The lantern festival is a means to internationally spread Taiwan's culture and folk history, and is a popular event according to the Tourism Bureau.

The giant lantern is entirely handmade and measures 2.7 meters tall and 1.9 meters wide. It is surrounded by 100 smaller lanterns with "auspicious characters," reported Liberty Times.

Pan told the Liberty Times that the task of organizing the lantern festival is very difficult, but the county feels honored to put the event on during the festival's 30th anniversary.

Pan said 10,000 volunteers are needed to make the festival run, and encouraged the public to join in service. 2,260 volunteers have currently signed up to participate in the festival, and registration is open until Oct. 31, reported CNA.