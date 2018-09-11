MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has named a 15-man squad for a two-test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates with five players yet to debut at test level.

New coach Justin Langer was not able to select from among the suspended trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft and injured fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The squad announced Tuesday includes potential test debutants Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett and Marnus Labuschagne from Queensland state, South Australia's Travis Head and Victoria's Aaron Finch.

Pakistan beat Australia 2-0 the last time the teams played in the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

The first test begins Oct. 7 in Dubai, with the second test scheduled for Abu Dhabi from Oct. 16. The teams will later play three Twenty20 matches.