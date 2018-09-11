  1. Home
Taiwan clinches 3 golds at world hairstyling championship in Paris

Stylists from 48 countries participated in the competition

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/11 14:32
Styling work by Taiwanese hairdresser (Photo by Taipei Representative Office in France)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan garnered 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals at the 2018 OMC Hairworld Championship that took place in Paris, France between Sept. 9 and 10.

Organized by OMC Hairworld, the competition saw hairdressers from 48 countries showcase their skills this year. The Taiwanese team shone in the category of fantasy style, reported UDN.

In recognition of the stellar performance of Taiwan team, President Tsai Ying-wen and Vice President Chen Chien-jen both sent their congratulations and accolades to the contestants shortly after the results of the competition were announced. The achievement bore testimony to the creativity and prowess of Taiwan in the hair and beauty industry, remarked Chen.

Professor Lin Ming-hui (林明慧) of Vanung University and President of OMC Taiwan Chen Te-hsiung (陳德雄) also received the 2018 Achievement Award and 2018 OMC Ambassador Award respectively at the annual OMC convention held on Sept. 8.

Members of the Taiwan Team included stylists and beauticians from Mentor Barbershop (曼都髮型), Ann Hair Studio (Ann髮型工作室), Sam Lin Makeup Salon (Sam Lin花輪彩妝造型), Vanung University (萬能科技大學), Hwa Hsia University of Technology (華夏科技大學), Yu Da University Center for Continuing Education (育達科技大學), and Juang Jing Vocational High School (莊敬高職).
