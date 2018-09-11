ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ronald Guzman homered, Joey Gallo drove in three runs and Mike Minor threw six solid innings to help the Texas Rangers end a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Guzman hit a two-run homer, his 15th, in a four-run second.

After starter Jaime Barria walked Adrian Beltre and Jurickson Profar, Gallo doubled them in for a 2-0 lead. Barria walked Hanser Alberto and then gave up the home run to Guzman.

Minor (12-8) continued his second-half success, allowing just one run and eight hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Texas stopped the Angels' four-game winning streak.

Barria (10-9) walked four batters in three innings. He gave up four runs and three hits while throwing only 31 of 66 pitches for strikes.

The four-run second snapped Barria's scoreless streak at 12 innings.

Jose Leclerc gave up a leadoff single but pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 10th save.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and an RBI for Los Angeles. Mike Trout added two infield singles and made a couple of fantastic catches in center field. Taylor Cole pitched four scoreless innings of relief, retiring all 12 batters he faced.

Cole had shortstop Andrelton Simmons to thank for retiring Elvis Andrus in the fifth. Simmons fielded a grounder deep in the hole and made a one-hop throw from the outfield grass to get Andrus.

Simmons made another terrific play in the eighth to catch a ball over his head. Trout robbed Beltre of two hits, including a diving grab in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Ryan Rua (muscle spasms in back) was reinstated from the disabled list. He had been on the DL since July 27.

Angels: Ohtani was scheduled to meet with general manager Billy Eppler to discuss whether the two-way rookie will have Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm. ... Albert Pujols, who recently had knee surgery, will also undergo surgery on his right elbow Wednesday to remove bone spurs, he said. "It was time to shut it down," Pujols said. "You have to look at the long run to be able to get myself ready for next year. And on top of that take care of my elbow and the little things." ... LHP Tyler Skaggs (left adductor strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game in the next day or two and then will be re-evaluated.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Adrian Sampson will make his second career start Tuesday night but first for the Rangers. He made one start with Seattle in 2016 but was injured warming up for what would've been his second start and had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon. Sampson pitched in relief for the Rangers on Friday, allowing three runs and four hits in one-third of an inning at Oakland.

Angels: Plan to go with a "bullpen game" on Tuesday against Texas.

