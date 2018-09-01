TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Before Japanese pop superstar Namie Amuro (安室奈美惠) retires Sunday, Taiwanese colleague Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) will appear at her goodbye concert on her native island of Okinawa Saturday.

Tsai, who will turn 38 that day, already collaborated with Amuro on the song “I’m Not Yours” in 2014. The Taiwanese pop diva said the concert would be “the birthday present most difficult to forget,” the Apple Daily reported.

The connection of the two superstars went back to 2004, when Tsai attended Amuro’s first performance in Taiwan. She was present again when the Japanese singer returned to the island five years later, though it took them until 2012 to sit down together and discuss music, according to the Apple Daily.

That eventually led to the two women recording the song “I’m not Yours” together in 2014, with the Japanese star paying a secret visit to Taiwan in November of that year to record the video with Tsai.

Amuro, 40, visited Taiwan again last May as part of her final concert tour. During her career, Amuro sold more than 38 million records in Japan and invited comparisons to Madonna.