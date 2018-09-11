TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Typhoon Mangkhut lashed Guam yesterday, it now appears on a path bound for the waters south of Taiwan and could soon develop into the strongest typhoon of the year and Taiwan is within the "margin of error," according to WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明).

On his Facebook page, Peng this morning said that center of Typhoon Mangkhut was located 2,490 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi and was moving westward at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour. Mangkhut's radius has swollen to 220 kilometers and is currently packing maximum winds of 162 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 198 kilometers per hour.

Peng said that either today or tomorrow, Mangkhut will be upgraded to a "strong typhoon" when its maximum sustained winds are expected to reach 223 to 244 kilometers per hour, by which time its radius should grow to 300 kilometers. Mangkhut is already considered a "super typhoon" according to the classification systems in Hong Kong, Macao and China.

Peng predicts that peak intensity of the storm will be between Thursday and Saturday. Peng added the he believes the chances of Mangkhut becoming a the strongest typhoon in the Western Pacific this year are quite high.

Peng believes Mangkhut will come closest to Taiwan on Saturday and the differences in the models of various counties have narrowed significantly since Monday. However, Peng said there is still room for adjustments as the forecast is based on the position of a high pressure system.

The typhoon is currently on a track to tilt slightly south in the Bashi Channel, which separates the Philippines and Taiwan. However, Peng emphasized that the strength and position of the high pressure system could change in the coming days, thus altering Mangkhut's course, either north or south.

Peng highlighted Thursday and Friday as at this time that the high pressure system could either cause the typhoon to go due west or tilt northwest, which would result in a greater impact on Taiwan. Currently, a direct hit on Taiwan is still within the "margin of error" for the models.



Aggregate of multiple typhoon forecast models. (Image from Peng Chi-ming Facebook page)