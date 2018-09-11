Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Houston 003 000 000—3 5 1 Detroit 010 001 000—2 7 1

Verlander, Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Liriano, VerHagen (7), A.Wilson (8), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Verlander 15-9. L_Liriano 4-10. Sv_Osuna (16).

___

Cleveland 100 012 100—5 9 0 Tampa Bay 040 000 002—6 8 0

Kluber, Olson (2), O.Perez (4), Otero (5), Miller (6), Ramirez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; D.Castillo, Beeks (3), Stanek (5), Kolarek (5), Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Schultz 2-0. L_Hand 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (6), Bauers (10).

___

Chicago 003 000 000 0—3 8 1 Kansas City 110 001 000 1—4 8 0

(10 innings)

Giolito, Fry (8), J.Gomez (9) and W.Castillo; Junis, Wi.Peralta (9), Newberry (10) and S.Perez. W_Newberry 2-0. L_J.Gomez 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Engel (6), Palka (22). Kansas City, Merrifield (12), O'Hearn (10).

___

New York 000 001 600—7 11 0 Minnesota 000 000 020—2 10 1

Happ, Cessa (7), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez; Gibson, May (6), Busenitz (7), Vasquez (7), Magill (7), Curtiss (8), Drake (9) and Garver. W_Happ 16-6. L_Gibson 7-13. HRs_New York, Sanchez (16).

___

Texas 040 000 010—5 7 1 Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 8 0

Minor, Sadzeck (7), Claudio (7), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos; Barria, Cole (4), Jerez (8), Tazawa (9) and Briceno. W_Minor 12-7. L_Barria 10-9. Sv_Leclerc (10). HRs_Texas, Guzman (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 001 201 200— 6 9 1 Cincinnati 401 203 00x—10 14 1

Wood, Venditte (4), Madson (6), Fields (7), Rosscup (8) and Grandal; Reed, Lorenzen (5), Wa.Peralta (7), Hughes (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 4-3. L_Wood 8-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (23), Taylor (16). Cincinnati, Suarez (32).

___

Pittsburgh 013 002 001—7 13 0 St. Louis 000 400 04x—8 9 1

T.Williams, Crick (6), Ri.Rodriguez (7), E.Santana (8), Neverauskas (8) and Cervelli; Wainwright, Shreve (6), Leone (6), Webb (7), Brebbia (8), C.Martinez (9) and Kelly. W_Brebbia 2-3. L_E.Santana 2-3. Sv_C.Martinez (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (8), Marte (19), Moran (9). St. Louis, Adams (3).

___

Milwaukee 110 001 000—3 11 1 Chicago 100 010 000—2 5 0

Miley, Burnes (6), Hader (7), Jeffress (9) and Kratz; Lester, Edwards Jr. (6), Chavez (7), Cishek (8), J.Wilson (9), Kintzler (9) and Contreras. W_Miley 4-2. L_Lester 15-6. Sv_Jeffress (11).

___

Arizona 100 001 000— 2 8 1 Colorado 000 060 70x—13 17 1

Godley, Bracho (5), Andriese (6), Sherfy (7), Lopez (8) and Avila, Chris Stewart; Marquez, Rusin (8), Howard (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 12-9. L_Godley 14-9. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (10), Story (32).

___

Atlanta 000 100 102—4 7 0 San Francisco 001 000 000—1 3 1

Newcomb, Carle (7), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki, Flowers; D.Rodriguez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Newcomb 12-8. L_D.Rodriguez 6-3. Sv_Minter (14).