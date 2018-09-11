Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|003
|000
|000—3
|5
|1
|Detroit
|010
|001
|000—2
|7
|1
Verlander, Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Liriano, VerHagen (7), A.Wilson (8), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Verlander 15-9. L_Liriano 4-10. Sv_Osuna (16).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|012
|100—5
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|002—6
|8
|0
Kluber, Olson (2), O.Perez (4), Otero (5), Miller (6), Ramirez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; D.Castillo, Beeks (3), Stanek (5), Kolarek (5), Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Schultz 2-0. L_Hand 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (6), Bauers (10).
___
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|0—3
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|110
|001
|000
|1—4
|8
|0
Giolito, Fry (8), J.Gomez (9) and W.Castillo; Junis, Wi.Peralta (9), Newberry (10) and S.Perez. W_Newberry 2-0. L_J.Gomez 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Engel (6), Palka (22). Kansas City, Merrifield (12), O'Hearn (10).
___
|New York
|000
|001
|600—7
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|020—2
|10
|1
Happ, Cessa (7), Holder (9) and G.Sanchez; Gibson, May (6), Busenitz (7), Vasquez (7), Magill (7), Curtiss (8), Drake (9) and Garver. W_Happ 16-6. L_Gibson 7-13. HRs_New York, Sanchez (16).
___
|Texas
|040
|000
|010—5
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
|8
|0
Minor, Sadzeck (7), Claudio (7), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos; Barria, Cole (4), Jerez (8), Tazawa (9) and Briceno. W_Minor 12-7. L_Barria 10-9. Sv_Leclerc (10). HRs_Texas, Guzman (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|001
|201
|200—
|6
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|401
|203
|00x—10
|14
|1
Wood, Venditte (4), Madson (6), Fields (7), Rosscup (8) and Grandal; Reed, Lorenzen (5), Wa.Peralta (7), Hughes (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 4-3. L_Wood 8-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (23), Taylor (16). Cincinnati, Suarez (32).
___
|Pittsburgh
|013
|002
|001—7
|13
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|04x—8
|9
|1
T.Williams, Crick (6), Ri.Rodriguez (7), E.Santana (8), Neverauskas (8) and Cervelli; Wainwright, Shreve (6), Leone (6), Webb (7), Brebbia (8), C.Martinez (9) and Kelly. W_Brebbia 2-3. L_E.Santana 2-3. Sv_C.Martinez (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (8), Marte (19), Moran (9). St. Louis, Adams (3).
___
|Milwaukee
|110
|001
|000—3
|11
|1
|Chicago
|100
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
Miley, Burnes (6), Hader (7), Jeffress (9) and Kratz; Lester, Edwards Jr. (6), Chavez (7), Cishek (8), J.Wilson (9), Kintzler (9) and Contreras. W_Miley 4-2. L_Lester 15-6. Sv_Jeffress (11).
___
|Arizona
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|8
|1
|Colorado
|000
|060
|70x—13
|17
|1
Godley, Bracho (5), Andriese (6), Sherfy (7), Lopez (8) and Avila, Chris Stewart; Marquez, Rusin (8), Howard (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 12-9. L_Godley 14-9. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (10), Story (32).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|102—4
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Newcomb, Carle (7), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki, Flowers; D.Rodriguez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley. W_Newcomb 12-8. L_D.Rodriguez 6-3. Sv_Minter (14).