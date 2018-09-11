  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/11 13:33
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 124 479 116 164 .342
JMartinez Bos 135 519 104 172 .331
Trout LAA 124 423 93 134 .317
Altuve Hou 122 480 73 152 .317
Segura Sea 130 533 82 165 .310
Brantley Cle 129 514 79 158 .307
MSmith TB 123 405 55 124 .306
Merrifield KC 139 551 72 166 .301
Andujar NYY 132 507 75 151 .298
Bregman Hou 141 538 99 160 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 121; KDavis, Oakland, 108; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 98; Bregman, Houston, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 95; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 86; 4 tied at 85.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; GCole, Houston, 13-5.