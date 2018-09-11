Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled eastern Taiwan's Hualien County today at 12:43 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 16 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall and was measured at a shallow depth of 9.8 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Hualien County, an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Nantou County and a an intensity level of 2 was registered in Taichung City and Yilan County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.