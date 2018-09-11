|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|98
|46
|.681
|—
|New York
|90
|54
|.625
|8
|Tampa Bay
|79
|64
|.552
|18½
|Toronto
|65
|78
|.455
|32½
|Baltimore
|41
|102
|.287
|56½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|63
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|78
|.455
|15½
|Detroit
|59
|85
|.410
|22
|Chicago
|56
|88
|.389
|25
|Kansas City
|48
|95
|.336
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|54
|.625
|—
|Oakland
|87
|57
|.604
|3
|Seattle
|79
|64
|.552
|10½
|Los Angeles
|71
|72
|.497
|18½
|Texas
|61
|82
|.427
|28½
___
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 6, Cleveland 2
St. Louis 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1
Oakland 7, Texas 3
Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Houston 5
|Monday's Games
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-6), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 11-6) at Baltimore (Cobb 5-15), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-8) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-12) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.