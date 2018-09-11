TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video has surfaced showing the front entrance of the building which houses the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) being doused in paint by members of a pro-Chinese unification political party in apparent retaliation for the kicking of a statue of a comfort woman by a Japanese nationalist in Tainan last week.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. yesterday (Sept. 10), four members of the Unionist Party, including former Taipei City councilor Lee Chen-long (李承龍), can be seen splashing white paint on the entrance of the building which houses the JTEA. In the video, the four can be seen shouting at the security guards and wrestling with them to try to hurl paint inside the building.

Police say that the four Unionist Party members hurled insults at three security guards at the scene and splashed paint on their bodies, including around the eyes. The three other Unionist Party members suspected of being involved in the splashing of paint were Chiu Chin-wei (邱晉芛), Hsu Che-fu (徐哲夫) and Chiang Chih-hao (蔣志豪), reported Liberty Times.

In the video, the protestors can be seen tossing plastic bags containing both water-based and oil-based paints that were blue, white and yellow in color.

The JTEA sent staff to clean the area and the security guards who had paint splashed in their eyes were treated and released from the hospital with only minor injuries. This is the second time the JTEA has been splashed with paint this year, with the previous incident being Mar. 7 when Union party members tossed red paint out of anger over the expulsion of Taiwanese fishing boats.

In March of this year, Lee and Chiu were sentenced to five months and four months in prison, respectively, for decapitating the bronze statue of Japanese engineer Yoichi Hatta in Tainan last year.

The latest act of vandalism is an apparent attempt to retaliate for the kicking of the comfort woman statue in Tainan by Japanese nationalist Mitsuhiko Fujii (藤井実彦) which was captured on a surveillance camera on Sept. 6.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 9), Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) on his Facebook page posted a still image showing Fujii, a representative of the historical revisionist group the Alliance for Truth about Comfort Women, appearing to kick the statue. Yesterday morning (Sept. 10), Hsieh posted the surveillance video dated Sept. 6 showing Fujii extending his left heel and making contact with the statue, while a photographer, apparently from his organization, documented the disrespectful act.

In response to the video, a larger group of protesters including members of the Tainan City Women's Human Rights Equality Promotion Association (臺南市慰安婦人權平等促進協會), rallied in front of JTEA at 10:30 a.m. yesterday. Some protesters hurled eggs at the front entrance to the building and scuffled with police before later dispersing.