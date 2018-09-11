An international campaign was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighting Taiwan’s desire to participate in the U.N. system and merits as a valuable partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



Unveiled ahead of the 73rd U.N. General Assembly set to commence Sept. 18, the initiative urges the global body to deliver equal treatment to Taiwan’s 23 million people and resolve the issue of the nation’s exclusion from the U.N. system; grant press accreditation to Taiwan journalists and allow unfettered access to U.N. premises for Taiwan passport holders; and include the country in SDG-related meetings, mechanisms and activities.



Under the initiative, a panel discussion, seminar and workshop will be organized on the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York to discuss Taiwan’s role and contributions toward sustainable development. The government has also asked its diplomatic allies to back the nation’s meaningful participation in the U.N. system through speaking out during the general debate or writing to the world body’s secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, the ministry said.



MOFA Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu released an article titled “U.N. Global Goals-Taiwan Can Help” published by media outlets in diplomatic allies Belize, Kingdom of Eswatini and St. Kitts and Nevis as well as like-minded partners such as Germany, Italy, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea and the U.S. The piece noted that while Taiwan is not a member of the U.N., the nation has never shirked its duties as a responsible stakeholder in the international community.



In the article, Wu underscored Taiwan’s efforts to provide assistance to countries around the world through the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF). The nation’s foremost foreign aid organization has enacted programs across the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean in areas spanning clean energy, education, food safety, health care and sustainable agriculture, and worked with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to assist countries in Central Asia and Central and Eastern Europe develop market economies.



By excluding a willing and able partner like Taiwan, human welfare and the fundamental rights of the 23 million people of Taiwan are harmed, Wu said, adding that the global body should open its doors to the nation.



To raise public awareness of the campaign, a series of five short videos titled “An SDG a Day” was released on the MOFA-backed Trending Taiwan YouTube channel. Subtitled in 10 languages, the clips spotlight Taiwan’s achievements and contributions toward the goals of affordable and clean energy, good health and well-being, quality education, responsible consumption and production, and sustainable food production systems.



Adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015, the SDGs are intended to end poverty, protect the environment and secure peace and prosperity around the world. The 17 goals comprise 169 targets in such fields as clean water and sanitation, climate change, gender equality, global hunger, poverty and sustainable cities.