Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/11 11:21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 003 000 000—3 5 1
Detroit 010 001 000—2 7 1

Verlander, Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Liriano, VerHagen (7), Wilson (8), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Verlander 15-9. L_Liriano 4-10. Sv_Osuna (16).

___

Cleveland 100 012 100—5 9 0
Tampa Bay 040 000 002—6 8 0

Kluber, Olson (2), O.Perez (4), Otero (5), Miller (6), Ramirez (7), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; D.Castillo, Beeks (3), Stanek (5), Kolarek (5), Roe (7), Kittredge (8), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Schultz 2-0. L_Hand 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (6), Bauers (10).

___

Chicago 003 000 000 0—3 8 0
Kansas City 110 001 000 1—4 8 0
(10 innings)

Giolito, Fry (8), J.Gomez (9) and W.Castillo; Junis, Wi.Peralta (9), Newberry (10) and S.Perez. W_Newberry 2-0. L_J.Gomez 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Engel (6), Palka (22). Kansas City, Merrifield (12), O'Hearn (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 001 201 200— 6 9 1
Cincinnati 401 203 00x—10 14 1

Wood, Venditte (4), Madson (6), Fields (7), Rosscup (8) and Grandal; Reed, Lorenzen (5), Wa.Peralta (7), Hughes (7), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 4-3. L_Wood 8-7. HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal (23), Taylor (16). Cincinnati, Suarez (32).