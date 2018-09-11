TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Luxembourg have agreed to a reciprocal working holiday program, making the European nation the 16th country around the globe to have made a similar deal with Taiwan.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that the country completed the signing of an agreement on the working holiday program with Luxembourg on Aug. 21. The program’s effective date and the application requirements will be announced by the end of the year, said the ministry.

According to the agreement, both Taiwan and Luxembourg will issue up to 40 one-year working holiday visas to citizens of each respective country aged from 18 to 30 every year.

The ministry said with the visa, young people from both countries will have an opportunity to experience another culture and customs through sightseeing, part-time employment, or by taking part in study tours.

The ministry also looks forward to facilitating people-to-people interactions and forging a more cooperative relationship between the two nations through the implementation of the program.

In addition to Luxembourg, there are 10 European countries that have signed working holiday agreements with Taiwan, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Hungary, among others.