  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/11 09:10
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 124 479 116 164 .342
JMartinez Bos 135 519 104 172 .331
Altuve Hou 122 480 73 152 .317
Trout LAA 123 418 92 132 .316
Segura Sea 130 533 82 165 .310
MSmith TB 122 401 55 123 .307
Brantley Cle 128 510 78 156 .306
Merrifield KC 138 547 71 165 .302
Andujar NYY 131 501 74 150 .299
Bregman Hou 141 538 99 160 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 121; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Bregman, Houston, 97; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; 4 tied at 85.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; GCole, Houston, 13-5.